Israel: Police chief calls for ‘cutting off’ social media during civil unrest

'We are a democratic country, but there are limits,' says Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that in the future, in the event of serious civil unrest, social media should be shut down to help stop the spread of violence.

In an interview, Shabtai claimed that during the Arab-Jewish violence in May 2021, social media helped push people onto the streets to participate in the riots, and that restricting the use of online platforms for a limited period was a necessary measure, despite democratic norms.

"I am of the opinion that under such circumstances, social media should be blocked," Shabtai told Ynetnews.

"We are a democratic country, but there are limits," he added.

Faced with a torrent of criticism for his remarks, the police chief's office said in a statement Wednesday that he was referring to "a scenario in the most extreme circumstances in which there is a danger to Israeli democracy and for state security, in the event that there is an uprising that combines broad elements of terrorism within the State of Israel".

Three people died and hundreds more were injured during violent unrest in towns with mixed Arab and Jewish populations in May 2021, marking the worst intercommunal violence since the founding of the state.