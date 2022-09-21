English
Israel: Ronni Gamzu quits as director of Ichilov Hospital

i24NEWS

Professor Ronni Gamzu speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at his office near the central Israeli city of Lod, on Sept. 24, 2020.
He is reportedly considering running for mayor of Tel Aviv

Israel's former coronavirus czar, Professor Ronni Gamzu, announced on Wednesday that he is departing from his role as head of Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital after seven years.

In a statement, he explained that his decision was intended to allow new leaders to help the hospital face the challenges of the future.

However, the Ynet news site indicated that Gamzu plans to run for mayor of Tel Aviv.

He rose to national prominence after being appointed as the head of the fight against Covid-19 during the last government led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gamzu became the public face of efforts to combat the pandemic in its first year.

Gamzu was appointed by Netanyahu in July 2020 when the government was widely criticized for its handling of the crisis.

Tel Aviv's current mayor, Ron Huldai, announced in February his intention to run for his sixth consecutive term as mayor in the municipal elections scheduled for next year.

