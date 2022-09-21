Olympics chief sorry for not honoring Israeli victims of Munich '72 attack

'Everything the Olympics stand for was shattered 50 years ago with the horrific attack on the Israeli team'

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) apologized for his organization's failure to commemorate the memory of the 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian terrorists during the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Thomas Bach was speaking at a ceremony in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv marking the 50th anniversary of the deadly bombing, two weeks after Germany’s president apologized for his country's shortcomings before, during, and after the fatal incident.

On September 5, 1972, terrorists from the Palestinian group "Black September" attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Olympics, killing 11 Israelis and a policeman.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said the athletes were "brutally murdered in cold blood by a Palestinian terrorist organization, simply because they were Jewish, simply because they were Israeli."

"That's when the Olympic torch was snuffed out, and the five-ringed flag was stained with blood," he said.

Thomas Bach said the Munich attack was one of the "darkest days in Olympic history," and an attack on the Olympics and its values.

"Everything the Olympics stand for was shattered 50 years ago with the horrific attack on the Israeli Olympic team."

He apologized for the many years it took the IOC to commemorate the Israeli victims "in a dignified way."

A minute of silence was observed at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games in Japan last year in honor of the Israeli athletes killed. It was the first time Olympics organizers marked the tragedy in nearly half a century.

“For this pain and for this anguish, which we have caused, I am truly sorry,” Bach said.