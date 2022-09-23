Israel: PM Lapid attends wedding of eldest son

Yoav Lapid formalized his union with his fiancée, Shai Allo, at Kibbutz Houlda, near Rehovot

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid returned to Israel to attend the wedding of his eldest son on Friday after attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Yoav Lapid formalized his union with his fiancée, Shai Allo, at Kibbutz Houlda, near Rehovot in central Israel, where the bride and her family live.

Allo's mother works in interior design, and her father works in the insurance field.

The wedding took place under high security, in the presence of family and friends. Yoav leads a very private life, staying out of the press and the public eye, while his father assumes the highest role in the country.

Lapid quickly returned to Israel to marry off his son a day after his speech at the UNGA, where he spoke openly about his support for a two-state solution.

Yoav proposed roughly a year ago while the couple was on vacation in Paris.

The two published a post to announce the proposal on social networks. Prime Minister Lapid reacted by writing in a comment, "A day will come, my son, in many years, and you will realize that this morning was the most important day of your life."

A video of the wedding circulated on social networks where Lapid is seen singing a song in honor of his son with his friend, singer Rami Kleinstein.

People reacted, shocked that the premier could sing. Lapid used to be a songwriter in a past life, writing songs for several Israelis singers, including Kleinstein himself.