There were no casualties from the incident

A large-scale fire broke out Saturday at the popular HaCarmel market in central Tel Aviv, causing damage to property but no casualties.

Luckily, the shops in the Shuk are closed on this Shabbat day.

A thick plume of black smoke was billowing from inside the market, visible throughout the Tel Aviv area.

Fire crews dispatched to the scene dowsed the fire.

Residents in the neighborhood said they heard explosions.

The cause of the fire is not known at time of reporting.

The incident takes place on the eve of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year), a day when locals turn out in droves to shop at the popular market.