In his address Herzog called for unity among the Jewish communities ahead of the year 5783

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Sunday released a festive greeting to Jewish communities around the world in honor of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

As Jews worldwide welcome the year 5783 in a two-day celebration that begins on Sunday evening, Herzog reminded them of the unity and the importance of helping each other.

“Jewish tradition teaches us that on Rosh Hashanah we are inscribed in the Book of Life. But we are not only inscribed as individuals. We rise and fall together, as a people. Let us therefore commit to be inscribed in the Book of Life — together. Let us help each other to be inscribed in the Book of Life —together,” the president said.

“Let us recall the beauty in our unity. Only thus may we fulfill the words of the Psalmist, King David: ‘May there be peace within our walls and security within our citadels. For the sake of my brothers (and I add, sisters) and friends, I say — Peace be with you,'” Herzog cited wishing “a sweet and happy new year” to all the Jews “from your away from home,” the State of Israel.

Last week, the president and his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog, visited Israeli soldiers stationed in the Golan Heights and wished them a happy Rosh Hashanah.

The celebrations, during which Jews refrain from work, light candles, perform special prayers and share festive meals which traditionally include apples dipped in honey, will continue until the evening of September 27.