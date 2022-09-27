Israeli judo champion comes out

Yarden Gerbi won the gold medal at the 2013 Judo World Championship

In a heartfelt Facebook post on Tuesday, former Israeli judo champion Yarden Gerbi unveiled her romantic partner, drawing acclaim for helping to destigmatize same-sex relationships.

https://www.facebook.com/gerbijudo/posts/pfbid0u7JX3aXogpnN3 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Love at first sight," she wrote. "Sometimes we don't know why certain things happen, perhaps it's a matter of someone blessing us or maybe it's just fate?"

"This is Dana, my partner. I fell in love with her the moment our eyes met, and our love has only grown stronger since."

Gerbi, 33, is a retired judoka world champion most noted for clinching Olympic bronze at the 2016 Summer Games, and winning the gold medal at the 2013 World Judo Championships.

She subsequently raised more than $50,000 for children with cancer by auctioning her Rio Games identification badge on eBay.