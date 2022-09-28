English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Avigail and Muhammed most popular names for newborns in Israel

i24NEWS

1 min read
Israeli children wave in their classroom in a Jerusalem preschool, June 2, 2009.
Yossi Zamir/Flash90Israeli children wave in their classroom in a Jerusalem preschool, June 2, 2009.

According to statistics, 993 girls named Avigail were born this year

Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority released the top ten names given to Israeli babies this year, led by Avigail for girls and Mohammed for boys.

According to statistics, 993 girls named Avigail were born this year, nearly all to Jewish families. The second most popular female name is Miriam with 970 girls named in Israel, followed by Tamar, which was registered 943 times.

These names are followed by Yael (797), Noa (740), Sarah (739), Mia (733), Adele (657) and Leah (655). Among Jewish families, the ten most popular female names were: Avigail, Tamar, Yael, Noa, Adele, Mia, Sarah, Libi, Hila and Lea.

The most popular male name was Muhammed, given to 1,949 boys, followed by Adam (1,364), Yousef (1,294), David (1,119), Ariel (1,053), Omer (1,039), Lavi (864), Daniel (828), Rafael (779) and Ori (774). Among Jewish families, the ten most popular male names were: David, Ariel, Lavi, Ori, Rafael, Noam, Eitan, Ari, Daniel and Yehuda.

This article received 0 comments