Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority released the top ten names given to Israeli babies this year, led by Avigail for girls and Mohammed for boys.

According to statistics, 993 girls named Avigail were born this year, nearly all to Jewish families. The second most popular female name is Miriam with 970 girls named in Israel, followed by Tamar, which was registered 943 times.

These names are followed by Yael (797), Noa (740), Sarah (739), Mia (733), Adele (657) and Leah (655). Among Jewish families, the ten most popular female names were: Avigail, Tamar, Yael, Noa, Adele, Mia, Sarah, Libi, Hila and Lea.

The most popular male name was Muhammed, given to 1,949 boys, followed by Adam (1,364), Yousef (1,294), David (1,119), Ariel (1,053), Omer (1,039), Lavi (864), Daniel (828), Rafael (779) and Ori (774). Among Jewish families, the ten most popular male names were: David, Ariel, Lavi, Ori, Rafael, Noam, Eitan, Ari, Daniel and Yehuda.