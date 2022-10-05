Israel: Mob attacks Arab motorists in Bat Yam during Yom Kippur

Reports say residents of Bat Yam believed the Arab men were in the city to disturb the peace

Five men were attacked and their vehicle was overturned by a mob in the central Israeli city of Bat Yam on Tuesday night, soon after Judaism’s holiest day Yom Kippur started.

Israeli media reported the driver and passengers were all Arab and from southern Israel.

Police were called to the scene and retrieved one of the men from the mob, taking him to a local police station before he was sent to a hospital for treatment. Two others ran from the crowd and were later found with wounds consistent with the attack. The two other victims were not hurt.

According to Walla! News, the Arab men arrived in the city with the deliberate aim of disturbing the peace during the Jewish Day of Atonement, when the majority of roads are free of cars as required on the national tradition. It was unclear why the crowd believed the men to have such motivation.

This was not the first incident of an Arab driver being attacked by a mob in Bat Yam.

Last year, an Arab motorist was attacked by a crowd during a bout of communal violence, during which Israel was at war with Gaza’s Hamas extremist group – an 11-day conflict that sparked a wave of unrest in Jewish-Arab cities across the country.

The mob took Saeed Mousa from his car and beat him until he was motionless and bloodied. At least 10 people were charged with the assault.