Israel: Fear of a serious shortage of epidurals next month

The Association of Anesthesiologists of Israel is warning of a serious shortage of epidural kits to relieve the pain of women giving birth in the country, from November.

The shortage in Israel is part of a global shortage due to supply problems at the American company Portex, which manufactures a key component of the vast majority of kits.

“There is competition with other countries for the alternatives available on the market,” the anesthesiologists explained, “this requires the help of the Ministry of Health and the mobilization of all its units."

The Association of Anesthesiologists predicts that difficulties in providing epidurals will continue and do not know when the situation will improve. Epidural kits should be sold out by the end of November and beginning of December.

At this stage, Portex, which provides 80 percent of world production, has no solution to the shortage of raw materials, and the small producers, who produce the remaining 20 percent, are unable to increase production in any way which compensates for such a large shortage, also suffering from a shortage of raw materials.

Before the crisis, hospitals had stocks for a year.

"The Ministry of Health is aware of the fear of a shortage, is checking the options and will do everything necessary to find additional alternatives and continue the activities of the medical teams as usual", the ministry said.