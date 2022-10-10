Israel one of the five worst countries to work in – study

In Israel, people work an average of 36.6 hours weekly, workers are given a minimum of 12 days of annual leave

Israel ranked fifth in the world of worst countries in the world in terms of working conditions and benefits, according to the international insurance firm William Russell.

The worst country, according to the list, was Mexico, which was given a score of 0.47 out of 10 points for labor and employment, due to “low wages, [lack of] annual leave and public holidays, as well as long working hours and systematic violations of workers’ rights.”

After Mexico, the second-worst country to work in the world was the United States, with a score of 2.37 due to the lack of guaranteed maternity leave, paid holidays, and annual leave.

Following in the list was Greece (2.89) – due to low wages, long working hours, and lack of protection of workers’ rights – South Korea with a score of 3.23, and finally Israel with 3.62.

In the Jewish state, the average salary is $42,089, the average person works 36.6 hours per week, and workers are given a minimum of 12 days of annual paid leave.

The best countries to work for, according to William Russell, were Denmark, Finland, and Norway.

"Denmark combines medium and high wages with low working hours, well-protected workers' rights, and a minimum of 25 days of annual leave,” the insurance company said, while Finland has "a particularly high score in the labor rights index, indicating that Finland is truly a country that cares about the average worker."

Israel's Labor Rights Index score was 69, unlike Finland, for example, which scored 93. The Labor Rights Index measures employment regulations that affect workers around the world.