Israeli forces on high alert as Jewish pilgrims gather at Western Wall

The traditional priestly blessing for the holiday of Sukkot is held amid security tensions in the West Bank

Israeli police deployed in Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday as thousands of Jewish worshippers gather at the Western Wall for the traditional priestly blessing on the holiday of Sukkot.

This ceremony, which also takes place during Passover, has previously led to clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police on the Temple Mount, a holy site which is located next to the Western Wall. Palestinians threw stones and objects at Jewish pilgrims.

Hundreds of police officers and members of the border police were put on high alert in the Old City to secure the access routes to the site amid a particularly tense security situation. Two soldiers have died in recent days in shooting attacks in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Earlier on Tuesday, 21-year-old First Sergeant Ido Baruch died in a hospital after being shot in the shoulder near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron. Two Palestinian terrorists fired at him from a passing vehicle while Israeli soldiers were carrying out security activity in the area.

On Saturday evening, Noa Lazar, an 18-year-old sergeant, was killed in a gun attack at the Shuafat checkpoint in east Jerusalem. A 30-year-old guard was also seriously wounded.

A manhunt is still underway to find the terrorists who carried out the shooting. Channel 12, citing unnamed military officials, said Israel was considering launching a large-scale operation in the northern West Bank in a bid to end the attacks.

The Israeli army and border police carried out counterterrorism raids overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. Ten wanted Palestinians were arrested and several firearms were seized, the army said.