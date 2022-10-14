Jerusalem: Record number of Jews visit Temple Mount

More than 6,000 Jews have visited the holy site since the beginning of the month of Tishri

More than 6,000 Jews have visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City since the start of the High Holidays in the month of Tishri (Rosh Hashana, Yom Kippur, Sukkot) — a new record for monthly visits, according to an advocacy group.

Jewish visits to the Temple Mount have long been a source of tension with Palestinians.

The Yaraeh organization, which promotes Jewish visits to the holy site, released the figure of 6,000 visitors on Friday, the 19th day of Tishri on the Hebrew calendar, and the number is expected to rise further in the last 11 days of the month.

In the same month last year, the group said a record 5,981 Jews ascended the Temple Mount.

Temple Mount activist Israel Medad noted the increase in the size of Jewish groups since he started going there. Previously, “no more than seven Jews would ride at the same time,” but now groups of 100 to 150 people ride together, he said in a Yaraeh statement.

For Palestinians, an increase in the number of Jewish visitors is itself a violation of the status quo that Jews are not allowed to pray on the Mount.

Police braced for possible tensions on the Temple Mount over the Sukkot holiday, following several nights of rioting in east Jerusalem and continued unrest in the West Bank.