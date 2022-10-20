Israel: Court orders test to find biological parents in embryo mix-up

If a match is found, the court said, legal proceedings will follow to determine custody of the newborn

An Israeli court ruled Wednesday that a genetic test would be conducted to identify the biological parents of a fetus mistakenly implanted in a woman during fertility treatments at the Assuta Medical Center in the central city of Rishon Letzion.

The Lod District Court said that a genetic test must be carried out "immediately," as the child is due to be born in a few days.

If a match is found, the court said, legal proceedings will follow to determine who will have custody of the newborn.

The court ruling is the latest development in the case, unprecedented in Israel. It could be challenged by the mother and her husband, who have indicated that they may file an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The pregnant woman and her husband, identified only by the Hebrew initials "Ayin" and "Alef," said they plan to raise the baby as their own, indicating that a legal battle could ensue with the embryo's biological parents.

Assuta Medical Center said last month that it had narrowed the list of possible mothers from 40 to 10 and that one patient in particular was most likely the baby's biological mother.

Last month, a former hospital employee anonymously claimed that she had witnessed several instances of negligence involving the handling of embryos while working at Assuta, a claim to which the hospital declined to respond.

A week later, the head of Assuta's IVF lab said that a "certain percentage" of women undergoing in vitro fertilization in the country carry an embryo that is not their own.