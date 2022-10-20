Israeli dad wants grandkids from slain son's frozen sperm

Legislation is being debated in the Knesset to allow this type of procedure

Since losing his only son Amit, who died in an operation with the Israeli army two years ago, Baruch Ben-Ygal has clung to only one hope: to become a grandfather by using his sperm with in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Divorced, Baruch lived alone with Amit until his death in May 2020 at the age of 21, killed by a stone thrown by a Palestinian during an operation in the West Bank.

A bill that passed its first reading in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, in September could authorize this father to use his son's sperm to carry out IVF with a woman of his choice. So far, only the wife of a soldier could recover his sperm, usable if collected within 72 hours of death.

"Amit was my whole life. Even today, I can't pronounce the word 'death,'" says the 53-year-old father, in his apartment in Ramat Gan in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

There's not a centimeter of Amit's room left that isn't covered with portraits or drawings of him. Also on his bed are t-shirts bearing his photo, and a newspaper with his father on the front page, posing with some of the 50 babies named "Amit" since his death.

JACK GUEZ / AFP Baruch Ben-Ygal at the funeral of his son Amit Ben-gal, a 21-year-old soldier killed in the West Bank, at the Beer Yaakov military cemetery near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 12, 2020.

Ben-Ygal would like to have some babies in his apartment.

"I want to be happy again, I want to see one or two children of Amit Ben-Ygal in this house, for Shabbat, for the holidays," says the professor of Jewish history.

If the text is adopted, a soldier will now have to say, at the start of his compulsory military service, if he allows his wife or parents to use his sperm in the event of his death.

'Moral obligation'

Zvi Hauser, right-wing deputy and bearer of the text, agrees: the idea may seem at best strange, at worst shocking.

But he assures that his project provides for a strict legal framework to prevent any deviation, based on the consent of the soldier and a meticulous check of the files of women wishing to carry out IVF.

The law will apply to all deaths but was initiated to address the specific cases of soldiers, Hauser says.

"When you die in a car accident, you had decided on your own to be on the road. When you are killed in the army, it is the army that decided that you are there," he asserted. "We owe you something and not just money."

Irit Oren Gunders, director of an association supporting relatives of killed soldiers, speaks of a "moral obligation" to ensure family "continuity," even if it means giving birth to fatherless children.

For her, this legislation is similar to that on medically assisted procreation (PMA) allowing single women to have children.

"There are many women who go to sperm banks and do not know who the donor is.. Here, it's a win-win situation: we can tell the children who their father was, a hero who fought for his country," said Oren Gunders.