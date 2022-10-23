Jordan gains popularity as new holiday trend for Israelis

During Jewish Holidays in October, 12,000 Israelis traveled to Jordan

Israeli children playing in the pool alongside Palestinian Jordanians and Syrian children - such scene looks surprising, yet it is everyday life in a 5-star hotel located in Aqaba, on the shores of the Red Sea, in Jordan.

During the Sukkot holiday season, Israeli vacationers have literally taken over the small resort town, where they make up the majority of tourists.

Shirli, Israeli, traveled with her family from the village of Atlit, near Mount Carmel. This mother of two is delighted with her vacation: "We didn't want to take the plane, it's a mess at Ben Gurion airport during the holidays. The prices are also much more attractive here than in Eilat; and then we were curious to discover a new culture."

The discovery of a new culture, in fact, is rather limited, since the vacationers remain among themselves, and the hotel staff is composed mainly of Filipinos and Kenyans. In the evenings, a Jordanian, almost the only one in the hotel, greets the tourists who have come to watch the show in English, German, Russian, Arabic, French and Italian. But not in Hebrew, which is the first language spoken by the public.

Fleur Sitruk Israeli and Jordanian children play in a swimming pool at a luxury hotel in Aqaba, Jordan.

In his defense, the influx of Israeli tourists to Aqaba is recent. Nargiz Islomova is the director of the travel agency Eilat vip travel, which she founded 12 years ago.

“Israelis started showing interest in Jordan in 2017,” she said. “But for a year, it's been madness, especially during the summer and the Jewish holidays. On October 9 alone (beginning of the Sukkot holidays), my agency took care of 360 people at the border.“

Israelis choose only luxury hotels by the sea. In total, during the Jewish holidays in October, 12,000 Israelis visited Jordan, a drop in the bucket compared to the 213,000 Israelis who vacationed in Egypt. But the excitement is real.

According to Safa Rahal, marketing director in Jordan for the Accor group, "we have seen an increase in the attendance of Israelis this year. They come in families, sometimes multigenerational, or in groups made up of several families."

To get to Jordan, travelers must drive to the Yitzhak Rabin border crossing, located 3 km north of Eilat, then leave their car in the free parking lot located 50 meters from the terminal. In calm periods, it only takes 5 minutes to cross the border, a dream for Israelis accustomed to waiting long hours at the airport.

Fleur Sitruk Syrian and Israeli children have their faces painted in the mini-club of a luxury hotel in Aqaba, Jordan.

Once arrived on the Jordanian side, it takes 10 minutes by taxi to reach Akaba. There, tourists are spoiled with a multitude of 5-star hotels, impeccable service, and especially at prices that became even more attractive with the soaring of the shekel against the dollar.

“My Israeli clients only choose luxury hotels with a private beach, such as the Hyatt, the Al Manara, the Intercontinental or the Mövenpick,” said Islomova.

Nearly 60 percent of Jordanians are of Palestinian origin. The increased presence of Israeli tourists is therefore sometimes surprising to regular customers.

Sireen, 24, from Amman, spends a week at the Red Sea each fall. She is surprised to hear so much Hebrew spoken this year: "Personally, I don't care, but I don't particularly want to hang out with Israelis," she commented.

“They have no business here, they are our enemies!”

Awa, a Syrian from Homs who came to spend her holidays in Jordan with her husband and two children, is downright shocked to see so many Israelis in her hotel.

“They have no business here, they are our enemies!,” she confided to i24NEWS, while letting her little girl play quietly alongside Israeli children in the mini-club of the hotel.

Esraa is also surprised by this new trend. This young Arab Israeli regularly travels to Amman, Jordan, to attend concerts.

"When I arrive in Jordan, I introduce myself as Palestinian and people welcome me with open arms. Jordanians don't like Israelis, I wouldn't recommend them to travel there," she said.

Fleur Sitruk The border crossing that separates Israel from Jordan.

Despite the peace agreement signed in 1994, relations between Jordan and Israel remain indeed complex. The subject of Israeli tourism in Jordan is so delicate that the Jordanian Ministry of Tourism, contacted by i24NEWS, preferred to decline the interview request.

As part of the peace treaty, the two countries agreed that Israelis wishing to travel to Jordan must be registered with a guide, who will organize all their trips, and reduce direct contact with the local population. The objective is to preserve the security of the Israelis, but also the stability of the Hashemite kingdom, which is home to many refugees from Iraq and Syria.

The touristic places are secured by checkpoints, and the police supervise the buses of the trips organized for the Israelis. According to the former head of Israel's counterterrorism bureau, Major General Nitzan Nuriel, there is currently no specific threat to Israeli tourists in Jordan.

However, he noted that a "level 2 alert (level 4 being the highest) is permanently maintained by Israel in Jordan, because of the presence of hostile groups in this territory."

“My mother thinks I'm in Eilat. I will never tell her that we were in Akaba“

A warning that is not enough to dampen the enthusiasm of the Israelis, who rely more on word of mouth.

“Friends strongly recommended Jordan to us," said Ortal, lying on a deck chair facing the Red Sea.

“We did not hesitate. On the other hand, my mother thinks that I am in Eilat. I will never tell her that we were in Akaba, she would be too scared! And this, although the risk of an attack is greater in Jerusalem, where I live, than here."

Petra is one of the seven wonders of the world

Most Israelis on vacation in Aqaba take the opportunity to discover the archaeological site of Petra, considered one of the seven wonders of the world, and sleep in one of the bubble tents of the magnificent Wadi Rum desert.

There, many guides, taxi drivers and Bedouins speak a few words of Hebrew, and welcome the influx of Israelis, especially after the two black years of the coronavirus pandemic, during which the borders of the countries were closed.

"We like the Israelis, they are friendly, and they tip better than the Europeans," said Saddam, a taxi driver from Petra, all smiles.

Fleur Sitruk An Israeli family has their photo taken by their guide in Wadi Rum, Jordan.

Israeli attraction to Jordan is not new. In the 1950s, going to Petra, then located in enemy territory, represented a fantasy and a test of bravery for young Israelis after their service in the army. A dozen of them were killed there.

Today, the Hashemite Kingdom benefits from the fallout from the Abraham Accords and normalization with Morocco, which allowed many Israelis to visit Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Marrakech for the first time. Stays that have sparked renewed interest in Arab countries.

Finally, Jordan is benefiting from a fashion effect, with Israelis always curious to discover a new destination. The trend should in any case continue in the coming years.

On the Israeli Facebook page "Jordan for Travelers", one can read hundreds of messages from Israelis delighted with their stay, praising the beauty of the sites, the kindness and the sense of hospitality of the Jordanians.

"I have excellent feedback from my clients who are discovering Jordan for the first time", said Islomova. "And the vast majority have already contacted me to book next year!"