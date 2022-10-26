Half of Israelis think maritime deal influenced by politics - survey

The 'historic' U.S.-brokered maritime deal is expected to be signed on Thursday

A new survey from the Israel Democracy Institute found that 50 percent of Israelis believe that the support expressed by Israeli leaders for the natural gas deal from Lebanon was influenced by politics in addition to security considerations.

The survey, part of the IDI’s Israeli Voice Index for October 2022, was conducted from September 19 to 23, 2022, and surveyed 600 men and women in Hebrew and 150 in Arabic.

The question asked if participants agreed or disagreed with the claim that "the support expressed by the heads of Israel's various defense agencies for the natural gas deal with Lebanon was influenced not only by professional security considerations but also by political considerations."

In response, slightly over 20 percent of Jews and 13 percent of Arab respondents "strongly agreed" with the claim. Additionally, 33 percent of Jews and 25 percent of Arabs "somewhat agree."

In total, 33 percent of Israelis disagreed with that claim, with 18.5 percent of Jewish people and 26.5 of Arabs disagreeing "somewhat." Only a small number of Jews and Arabs - 13 and 12 percent, respectively - strongly disagreed with the claim.

Seventeen percent of the general public didn't know or refused to answer.

The "historic" U.S.-brokered maritime deal is expected to be signed on Thursday in the Lebanese border town of Naqoura. Indirect talks between the two countries - which remain technically at war - were launched in 2020.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist party was predicted on Wednesday to earn 27 seats in the November 1 elections - the highest amount yet - but it is unclear if the gain in seats was due to the maritime deal.