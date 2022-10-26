Record number of Jews visited Temple Mount in past month

According to reports, more than two million people visited the Old City during the Jewish holidays

The number of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the Hebrew month of Tishri broke records, the right-wing organization "Yaraeh" said Wednesday.

According to the group, which encourages Jews to visit the holy site, nearly 8,000 people visited the area during the holiday month. This is the highest number of Jewish visits in one month.

For comparison, 7,724 Jews visited the site throughout 2012, according to the Jewish Temple Mount Administration.

Some 4,673 Jews went up to pray on the Temple Mount during Sukkot alone, according to the group, which was a record number and a jump of 25 percent compared to last year.

"An even more impressive jump of 33 percent was recorded during the Tishrei holidays from Rosh Hashana to the holiday of Shemini Atzerat, with the arrival of 7,130 Jews to pray on the Temple Mount. Last year, 5,373 Jews ascended (the Temple Mount) during this period."

Meanwhile, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation reported that more than two million people visited the Old City during the Jewish holidays. This comes despite a rise in tensions following a terrorist attack near the Shuafat refugee camp and riots in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid last week reiterated the Jewish state's commitment not to change the status quo of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to ensure freedom of worship for Muslims.

"During Ramadan, a million people came to pray at Al-Aqsa, and allowing them to do so is our duty as a government," he added.

Lapid also said that Jewish prayers would not be allowed there and that visits would only be allowed under supervision "so as not to disturb the status quo."

The Jewish Temple Mount Administration said it was pleased with "the surprising increase in the number of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount." According to the group, "the public is strengthening the Jewish connection to the Jewish people's holiest place."