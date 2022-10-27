Israel: Woman carrying embryo that was not hers gives birth to baby girl

The new parents say they plan to raise the baby as their own

The Israeli woman who was mistakenly implanted with a fetus that was not genetically hers some nine months ago gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, central Israel.

In a statement, the hospital said both the mother and child were doing well and that newborn underwent check-ups, referring to her as “the baby who has recently been the subject of public discussion.”

The new parents said they plan to raise the baby as their own.

"I achieved the dream of my life. I wanted a baby for many years and I suffered exhausting treatments until this long-awaited moment came. I ask that I be allowed to raise it and be left alone,” the mother said in a statement relayed by her lawyers.

The error occurred during fertility treatments at Assuta Medical Center in the city of Rishon Lezion. After narrowing the list of potential parents, the hospital informed one couple that they were most likely to be the fetus's biological parents, pending genetic testing.

This led to a publicly covered fight between the two couples, with the alleged biological parents saying they would seek custody of the child, while the woman who gave birth and her husband vowed to fight to keep her.

However, a test revealed that the second couple had no genetic connection to the fetus. As a result, a family court on Tuesday dismissed the second couple's custody application, declaring the new mother and her husband legal guardians of the child.

Director of Assuta Medical Center Professor Shuki Shemer told the Walla! News that the newborn was unlikely to be removed from the mother.

He called the unusual incident a "human error,” admitting that the hospital was currently "unable to pinpoint its exact origin."

A new legal battle is likely to begin if another couple is named as the embryo's biological parents.