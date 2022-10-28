Disillusioned Arab Israelis could help shape election day

Some polls suggest participation rate among Arab Israeli voters could fall to a historic low this election

Disillusionment with politics among Arab Israelis could help determine Israel’s election next week, just a year after an Arab party joined an Israeli government for the first time.

With polls showing former conservative prime minister and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu still unsure of a majority, Arab parties could help form an anti-Netanyahu bloc and decide the government if Arab Israeli turnout on election day is high enough.

A week before the November 1 ballot, some polls suggested that the participation rate among Arab Israeli voters could fall to a historic low, with one survey showing only 42 percent were sure of casting a vote.

But other surveys indicated that Arab Israeli turnout could rise slightly from 44.6 percent in the March 2021 election to up to 70 percent.

Arabs in Israel account for a fifth of its nine million people, and many are descendants of Palestinians who remained within the newly founded nation after the 1948 war.

They have long debated their place in the country’s politics, balancing their Palestinian heritage with their Israeli citizenship.

Some identify as Palestinian – despite their Israeli citizenship – while others prefer to be called Arab citizens of Israel to emphasize equal rights with Jewish Israelis.

AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean Sami Abu Shehadeh (2-L), a member of Israel's parliament and the head of the nationalist Balad party, meets with Arab Israelis during his election campaign tour in Musmus village, northern Israel, on October 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, the rise of the Islamic Ra’am party has shifted the debate in Arab Israeli politics, breaking tradition by joining a broad coalition government. The party has focused on combating organized crime and improving planning and infrastructure in Arab areas – which are top priorities for Arab Israelis, according to opinion polls.

But even after taking a seat at the government table, some Arab Israelis have seemingly lost hope in their ability to affect change as a minority in the Jewish state.

Yousef Makladehof the Statnet Research Institute said that in a recent survey of 200 Arab Israelis, the most repeated phrase was: “We are voting for nothing.”