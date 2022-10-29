39% of Israelis don't trust purity of November 1 elections - survey

The number is even higher among Arabs Israelis, as 51.5 percent don't believe the results will be pure

The October 2022 Israeli Voice Index found that 36 percent of Jewish Israelis do not trust the "purity" of the November 1 elections.

The number is even higher among Arabs Israelis, as 51.5 percent don't believe the results will reflect "precisely how the public voted."

However, the majority of Jewish Israelis (59 percent) trust the process, while the minority of Israeli Arabs (39 percent) do.

Meanwhile, the survey also found that 62 percent of Israelis overall (64 percent of Jews and 51 percent of Arabs) think there is a high likelihood of a third Intifada breaking out.

This comes amid a period of high tension in the West Bank comprising of near-nightly raids by the Israeli army and frequent terror attacks.

Among Jewish Israelis, 54 percent gave security forces a good grade for handling said terror attacks, whereas 16 percent said it wasn't good. Among Arab Israelis, only 23 percent gave security forces a reasonable rate.

When asked about the future of Israel's security situation, Jewish Israelis were split regarding optimism (45 percent) versus pessimism (48 percent). However, there was more of a consensus among Arab Israelis, with only 30 percent being optimistic about the future of Israel's security situation.

Jewish Israelis were much less optimistic about the state of democratic governance in Israel, with 56 percent of Israelis feeling pessimistic about the state of Israeli democracy.

The survey was conducted on the internet and by telephone from September 19 to 23, with 600 people interviewed in Hebrew and 150 in Arabic.