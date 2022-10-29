Israeli environmental activism ahead of elections

On Friday, the People's Climate March was held in Tel Aviv, one of the many ways Israelis are demonstrating

Thousands of Israelis gathered in front of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on Friday before progressing throughout the coastal city to participate in the People's Climate March 2022.

Organized by several environmental groups, the march has been conducted yearly since 2015. The first year it was held, 500 people showed up. Last year, organizers reported 10,000 participants. And this year? 15,000.

Chen Kalifa Levi An image captured by drone showing the People's Climate March, October 28, 2022, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

It has been described as the “most important, urgent and largest march… held in Israel.”

The CEO of one of the organizing groups, Elad Hochman from Green Course (Megama Yeruka in Hebrew), explained to i24NEWS the importance of such marches.

"One of the achievements and the impact that we've made that because of the march, after the march, the Prime Minister back then (Naftali Bennett) decided that he would fly to the COP (climate conference). And not only that, he declared net zero emissions by 2050.”

Adrian Dennis/POOL/AFP Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives for the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland

“This year,” Hochman continued, “we're doing the march four days before the election to show the decision-makers and different parties, different politicians, that this is essential.”

As Israel approaches its fifth election since 2019 and political parties ramp up their campaigns, those tuning in will find that issues such as climate change are rarely discussed.

There seems to be a lack of care regarding environmental issues in the political realm. For example, only three major political parties out of roughly 13 comprehensively answered a Green Course survey that sought to determine the parties' position on environmental, ecological and health issues.

"I think that, unfortunately, our decision-makers tend to think that (climate change) is not as pressing as security issues,” Hochman told i24NEWS.

"It affects every area in our lives. Including the cost of living, for instance, which is a very pressing social issue in Israel." Surveys have shown that the cost of living in the Jewish state is the most crucial issue for Israelis, with 44 percent of voters saying that a party's economic platform is the number one factor that will influence their November 1 choice.

Shanna Orlik, number 14 on the left-wing Meretz party list, explained to i24NEWS during the Climate March why she believes environmental policies take a backseat in Israeli politics.

“I think it's because of this vision in Israel that the environment is a 'lefty' topic,” Orlik said. “It doesn't concern everyone. Only privileged people care about it, only young people care about it, and only Meretz cares about it. And that's what we're trying to fight, obviously.”

“They (right-wing parties) use the fact that there are security threats as a way to say, 'Oh... we have an opinion about this. Let's just talk about security.' But no party on the right has even said anything about what they would want to do (regarding the environment)."

i24NEWS reached out to the two biggest right-wing parties in Israel, Likud and Religious Zionist, for comment on their attendance in the march, as well as their environmental platform, but did not receive one by publication.

The centrist Yesh Atid and the center-left Labor parties were also at the march, but it wasn't just for political attendees.

One activist from the organization Plastic Free that goes by “Evi Art,” makes sculptures and other pieces that focus on conservation and environmental activism.

Simcha Pasko / i24NEWS A seagull made with discarded lighters done by "Evi Art," presented at the People's Climate March in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 28, 2022.

“I focus a lot on sculpting with the trash. I collect at the beach and create things with it,” Evi, a weather conservation scientist, told i24NEWS. Sculptures presented at the march included a seagull made of discarded lighters and a large cigarette made out of the ends of real cigarettes.

When asked about why the environment isn’t discussed in Israeli politics, she responded, “In Israel, there are other priorities. Some of these priorities come before the environmental issues and climate,” adding that this isn’t a problem unique to Israel.

“But I do think that things are starting to change. Not fast enough, unfortunately. And we are really hoping that this is going to change this election.”

In recent weeks, climate activism has been in the spotlight, albeit outside of the Jewish state.

In early October, two activists from the Just Stop Oil climate campaign threw soup onto Vincent van Gogh's famous painting "Sunflowers" to protest fossil fuels.

When asked about that radical display and how it impacts the environmental activism movement, Hochman told i24NEWS, “The action caused more and more reactions regarding, 'Is it legitimate to do this thing, and not other things?' rather than the main issue.”

He further explained the difference between disruption and destruction when protesting, stating that Green Course doesn’t believe in harming anything with cultural significance.

“In Israel, we've done a lot of things, including disrupting everyday life, to make a point, to make those discussions. But it is very important for us to have a nonviolent method.”

And Friday, no paintings were damaged.

Instead, demonstrators chanted in Hebrew as they marched through the streets, holding banners reading “There is no planet B" and "Save the planet for our grandchildren." People from all walks of life representing dozens of organizations teamed up to make their voices heard.

Hochman concluded speaking to i24NEWS with a galvanizing request: “Join an environmental group or social group or an NGO that you believe in and support it or act within it.”

“You are not alone in this. If you want to see change, other people will join you.”