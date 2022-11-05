Ra'am chief: Jewish prayer on Temple Mount ‘will lead to war’

'When you’re talking about the most sensitive subject which is the holy sites… religious feelings take over'

Allowing Jewish prayer on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount “will lead to war,” Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas said Thursday in an apparent warning to Israel’s incoming government.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Abbas said he was “worried” about the new government – which is set to be formed by Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu and expected to be comprised of Jewish nationalists and far-right members.

“Let’s not be naive,” said Abbas, whose Islamist party was a core component of the outgoing coalition, first led by Naftali Bennet before Yair Lapid took the helm.

“When you’re talking about the most sensitive subject which is the holy sites… people’s minds stop working and religious feelings take over,” he continued.

“We’ve seen how many rounds of escalation were sparked by provocations at Al Aqsa Mosque,” referring to what Muslims call Temple Mount.

The Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism and Islam’s third holiest site. As part of a delicate arrangement with the Jewish state, the compound is managed by Jordan – from whom Israel captured the Old City and the rest of east Jerusalem in 1967.

Israel has for decades agreed to sustain the status quo on the Temple Mount, where Jews are allowed to visit under police supervision but not pray. However, recent years have seen more Jews visiting the holy site and authorities increasingly turning a blind eye to Jewish prayers.

Muslims have voiced concern at what they perceive as an Israeli attempt to control the site, despite Netanyahu urging earlier this week that he would “maintain status quo” there.