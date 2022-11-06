Israel: Kotel's egalitarian section to see security boost

Violence had taken place at the site last summer

Jerusalem's police forces have agreed to step up security at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall following violent protests at the site this summer, a senior Jewish Agency official told the organization's Board of Governors on Sunday.

Following a meeting between Jewish Agency and Jerusalem police officials, the latter agreed to deploy five officers to the egalitarian section at the start of each Jewish month, a holiday known as Rosh Chodesh. The religious rights activist group Women of the Wall organizes prayers at the Western Wall on these days, which are met with generally violent counter-demonstrations.

In addition, the police have agreed to install a security camera in the egalitarian section to make it easier for officers to monitor what is happening there.

In late June, a group of Orthodox extremists entered the egalitarian section and disrupted a number of bar mitzvot and bat mitzvot ceremonies taking place there, whistling to drown out prayers, calling worshipers "Christians" and "Nazis" and tearing up the prayer books.

The police, who were on the scene, had largely let things happen, only intervening in the event of physical violence.

In response to the incident, the Jewish Agency's Board of Governors passed a resolution calling the incidents "despicable" and demanding that steps be taken to ensure the safety of visitors to the egalitarian section, also known as Ezrat Yisrael or Robinson's Arch.

Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog stressed that improving the site's security immediately was only part of the Jewish Agency's plans for the egalitarian section.

AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man argues with a police officer as he protests during a prayer organized by the "Women of the Wall" organization at the Western Wall plaza.

The organization is still officially committed to pushing the government to implement the famous compromise around the Western Wall, which would notably give full control of the egalitarian section to non-Orthodox faiths.

Currently, the ultra-Orthodox Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall has official authority.

“The issue of Ezrat Yisrael is very important to us because it represents the mosaic of Jewish people equally,” Almog said.

The compromise around the Western Wall was approved by the government in 2016 before being put down due to opposition from the ultra-Orthodox who were then part of the government. The deal is also unlikely to be implemented under Israel's next government, which is expected to be the most orthodox coalition in the country's history.