'Political and commercial considerations should not completely overrule health considerations'

The Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians intends to send a letter to Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu asking him not to cancel the tax on sugary drinks after the formation of the next government.

A tax on sugary drinks in Israel was first announced in July 2021 and came into force in January this year.

"Canceling the sugary drink tax will cost human lives. Political and commercial considerations should not completely overrule health considerations," said the president of the association, Professor Hagai Levine, who assured that "the law has saved people.”

According to Kan public broadcaster, the doctors also canvassed which ultra-Orthodox parties should be part of the next coalition.

The association told Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Likud lawmakers that canceling the tax would lead to a rise in serious illnesses such as heart disease, obesity, and stroke.

During Israel's latest election campaign Netanyahu said he intended to remove the current government's tax increases on disposable plates and cutlery, as well as on sugary drinks.

"People go to the supermarket and can't make ends meet. Taxing disposable plates and sugary drinks – what is it? We will unequivocally cancel it," he said.

According to Health Ministry figures, sugar-sweetened beverages account for 30-40 percent of Israel's consumption of unnatural, added sugar.

The decree's authors said it was a key driver of obesity in Israel, as research shows that many Israeli children drink sugary drinks every day, putting the country in a worrying spot.

Last year, the government also introduced a new tax on disposable plastic items, which ultra-Orthodox parties say targeted their supporters, who are large consumers of disposable tableware.