Israel: Russian immigration increased by 400% in 2022

Around 61,000 immigrants arrived in Israel in 2022 as of mid-November

Jewish immigration from Russia saw a 400-percent increase due to the war in Ukraine, according to new statistics released Wednesday by Ofek Israeli, the national Aliyah Promotion Company.

A record 32,494 Russian Jews made aliyah (immigration to the Jewish State) under Israel's Law of Return. In addition, 14,450 immigrated to Israel from Ukraine, 3,280 from North America, 1,957 from France and 1,474 from Ethiopia.

Another 493 Jews relocated to Israel from the UK, 1,000 from Argentina, 411 from South Africa and 1,750 from Belarus since the beginning of the year.

A total of 61,000 immigrants arrived in Israel in 2022 as of mid-November, which is an over than 200-percent increase compared to 2021.

Ofek Israeli will host a special conference for hundreds of emissaries from around the world next week in the coastal city of Ashdod. These emissaries work with Jewish communities globally and promote the integration programs offered to new immigrants.

Earlier this week, debates sparked amid the coalition negotiations over the demands by religious parties that gained significant presence in the newly elected parliament to alter the existing Law of Return. Far-right lawmakers insist on canceling the "grandchild clause," which allows people with at least one Jewish grandparent to immigrate to Israel and receive automatic citizenship.