Over 3 million Israelis are younger than 17 - study

The percentage of Jewish minors residing in Israel decreased as opposed to Arab minors

Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released data on Wednesday, which marks Children's Day, saying that there are currently 3.09 million children and teenagers under the age of 17 living in Israel.

The data means that almost a third of the country’s population (32.6 percent) are minors. Nearly 2.242 million young people under the age of 17 are Jews, which amount to 72.5 percent. Another 741,000 are Arabs (24 percent).

However, the percentage of Jewish minors residing in Israel has decreased, according to CBS, while that of Arab minors has risen.

A total of 185,040 babies were born in Israel in 2021, with 95,265 of them being boys and 89,775 girls.

According to estimates of Israel’s Education Ministry, in 2025 the number of minors among the country's population is expected to reach 33.4 percent. In 2045 it will amount to around 32.6 percent.

More than half of the Israeli children live in the center of the country: 710,700 of them reside in the central district, 396,000 in the Tel Aviv district and 484,000 in the Jerusalem district.

In the meantime, the highest proportion of children are recorded in Israeli settlements in the West Bank with almost half (47.9 percent) of the area’s total population.