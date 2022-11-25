Israel: Vandals torch 5 vehicles in Arab towns

Police say the incident is nationalistically motivated arson attack

Unknown vandals torched rive vehicles in the majority Arab towns of Abu Ghosh and Ein Naqquba, near Jerusalem, Israeli police said on Friday.

According to police, evidence points to arson motivated by nationalist hate. The slogans "Arabs out" and "the nation of Israel lives" were scrawled at the scenes.

No one was hurt in the incidents but the vehicles were completely destroyed. Acts of vandalism by Jewish extremists targeting Arab property are known in Israel as "price tag" attacks.

The acts of vandalism come amid a wave of terrorist attacks targeting Israelis and rising Israeli-Palestinian tensions. On Wednesday, two coordinated bombings in Jerusalem injured 18 people and left a 16-year-old dead.