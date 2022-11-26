Dozens of drug packages wash up on Israeli shores

Witnesses who spotted the packages feared they contain explosives and called police

Dozens of sealed packets containing hashish washed up along Israel’s Mediterranean shore on Saturday, likely as the result of a failed drug smuggling operation, police said.

Israeli beachgoers found the packages were found on beaches in Haifa, Tirat Karmel and Zichron Ya’akov and other locales in the country's northern region. An unmanned dinghy carrying some 40 packages was spotted floating off the beach in Tel Aviv.

Israeli police Packets containing narcotics that washed up on Israeli shores on November 26, 2022.

Witnesses who spotted the packages feared they contain explosives and called police. The incident comes amid an uptick in Palestinian terrorism that saw the first bombing in Jerusalem since 2016. On Saturday, however, the sapper units only found hashish.

"We remind the public to be on alert to suspicious objects, at all times," the police said after a suspicious package was found earlier in the day under Jerusalem's Chords bridge. "If there is any doubt, the public is urged to immediately call the police emergency number 100, see that people remain at a distance and await the forces."