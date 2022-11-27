Analysis: Hebron incident shows divide in Israeli society

Protests and possible provocations on one side, violence and political involvement on the other

It's an incident that brings to life the very sensitive relationship between the Israeli army (IDF) and Israeli protesters in the West Bank and also that between the army and politicians.

An IDF soldier beat an Israeli left-wing protestor in the flashpoint southern West Bank city of Hebron on Friday afternoon. The protestor was one of a group of activists who had traveled to the city, and the incident was caught on camera and widely shared on social media.

Footage shows the activist being pushed to the ground, and punched. The soldier’s friend then interjects, addressing the activist:

“Ben-Gvir will now take care of things in this place. That’s it. You’re defeated,” a reference to rightwing politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, tipped to be Minister of National Security in Israel's new government.

The soldiers were suspended from their unit and IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi was quick to condemn the incident. He published a letter saying IDF soldiers have to win but also adhere to rules of human conduct.

Ben-Gvir, the star of Israel's recent elections, and apparently also of the soldiers in Hebron, has a completely different take on what happened, saying he had spoken to the family of one of the soldiers involved.

“They told me that the soldiers are being harassed, that protestors are spiting on them, that they are being pushed and hurt,” he said.

Ben-Gvir added that he planned to ask Kochavi for clarifications on the letter he sent, and for clarifications “on the fact that a soldier has been suspended for saying Ben-Gvir.”

Protests and possible provocations on one side, violence and political involvement on the other. The real story may still not be completely clear, but the wide divide in Israeli society is, however, clearer than ever.