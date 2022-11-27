Father of suspended Hebron soldier says son 'hero'

'The feelings of the soldiers at that moment were difficult,' says the father of one of the Hebron soldiers

The father of one of the Israeli soldiers suspended after altercations with left-wing activists in Hebron told local media on Sunday that his son was "a hero."

He said he supports all Israeli soldiers, claiming the activists in the West Bank city on Friday were there to "disturb" them.

"According to what my son told me, they came and annoyed them, spit at them, cursed them, led them to political statements, talked with them about politics on purpose, took photos of them..." the soldier's father said in a video. "They really forced them to make political statements that Israeli soldiers aren't supposed to make, but this is the reality."

"The feelings of the soldiers at that moment were difficult, that instead of dealing every minute with the enemy which surrounds us, they needed to deal with Jews who came to disturb them in their work."

He added that more focus should've been placed on the fact that the soldiers were being disrupted instead of the soldiers' actions.

"It's sad that the people of Israel need to deal with such small things instead of what we're really dealing with, such a big enemy."

On Friday, videos emerged from Hebron of Israeli soldiers beating a left-wing activist from the group "Breaking the Silence" who traveled to Hebron to meet with Palestinians following last week's clashes. One soldier grabbed an activist from behind and threw him to the ground before punching him.

In a separate video, a soldier told an activist that far-right Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir would "create order here," adding, "That's it, you lost... the party is over."

Five soldiers were suspended over the incident and denounced by Israeli military Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, who stated that the violence was "contrary to the values ​​of the Israeli military."