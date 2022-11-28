Israelis prefer their children serve in military tech units - survey

The survey found that more prefer their children not serve in the military than serve in combat roles

A new survey published Monday by the Israel Democracy Institute found that Jewish Israelis prefer that their children serve in technological units in the military.

Nearly half of women (44 percent) and men (45 percent) prefer that their children serve in technical positions within Israel's military, including the celebrated Unit 8200, responsible for collecting signal intelligence and code decryption.

Most Jewish Israelis (60 percent) believe that residents from central locations, such as the major city of Tel Aviv, have a better chance of serving in specialized units, such as 8200. However, when it came to regular combat units, such as infantry, 51 percent believe that residents from the center and the periphery have the same chance.

Notably, the survey found that more Jewish Israelis prefer that their children not serve in the military at all (22 percent of women and 11 percent of men) than Jewish Israelis who prefer their children serve in combat units, both specialized and regular.

Only 3 percent of women and 9 percent of men would want their children in specialized combat units, and even fewer (2 percent of women and 5 percent of men) prefer a regular combat role for their child.

There was widespread support among respondents for opening combat roles for women, with 54 percent of Jewish Israelis believing that specialized combat roles should be opened to women.

Additionally, 47 percent of Jewish Israelis believe the mandatory draft should be discontinued, believing that the Israeli military should become a voluntary professional military force. However, 41 percent said they wanted to continue the current service model.