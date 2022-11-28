Rise of anti-gay lawmaker threatening Israel's LGBTQ community

'We are a strong community, we know our rights and we have fought for them. We won't be pushed back'

Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday signed a coalition agreement with far-right, controversial lawmaker Avi Maoz – sparking outrage among the Israeli public, particularly from the LGBTQ+ community.

The deal with Maoz – the single member of the fringe, anti-gay Noam party – was the latest development in ongoing talks to form Israel’s next coalition government. Sunday’s agreement stated that Maoz would become a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office and will be in charge of a new “National-Jewish identity.”

“The challenge we are facing is what we’re seeing with how the government is handling a character like Maoz, with his outright targeting of the gay community,” said Hila Peer, chairwoman of The Aguda – the Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.

“It’s simply outrageous that I’m the one speaking against this,” she told i24NEWS. “There should be 118 lawmakers speaking against this. They should be outraged by this and not just me.”

Maoz is known for his staunch anti-LGBTQ+ positions and has threatened to reverse the previous government's reforms that benefited the community, including scrapping “progressive study programs” in schools and shutting down pride parades.

Peer urged that there would be no way to cancel gay pride parades and that such an agenda item is just part of Maoz’s “cheap propaganda,” but noted that the “damage is already done.”

“And it's continuing. Just by having LGBTQ-phobic statements coming out of parliament, things are changing on the streets,” Peer warned, referring to complaints made by members of Israel’s gay community to The Aguda about being harassed with homophobic threats.

“Things have an impact, and parliament members should be held accountable for what their words are creating,” she continued. “It’s such a short distance between words and actions, and I’m scared to say that I feel it won’t be long until words translate into physical attacks against the gay community.”

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Avi Maoz speaks during a meeting at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on November 28, 2022.

The main goal of the Noam party is to advance policies against gay rights, which Maoz considers “the destruction of the family.” Netanyahu has said, however, that there would be no harm to the LGBTQ "status quo."

“We can’t find a single person within the gay community who feels at ease since the elections,” Peer explained. “That being said, there is no reason to be so alarmed. We are a strong community, we know our rights and we have fought for them. We won’t be pushed back.”

i24NEWS Digital Journalist Jake Pemberton contributed to this report.