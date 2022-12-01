Netanyahu: Jerusalem Pride Parade ‘will continue to march’

'My government won’t harm the LGBT community or the rights of any Israeli citizen'

Israel’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said the Jerusalem Pride Parade “will continue to march” in an apparent response to recent concerns over LGBTQ+ rights in the Jewish country with far-right lawmakers in his government.

“My government won’t harm the LGBT community or the rights of any Israeli citizen,” Netanyahu tweeted. “We will care for all Israeli citizens with mutual solidarity and work to improve our lives. This is our mission.”

Last week, Netanyahu signed a coalition agreement with Avi Maoz – the single member of the fringe, anti-gay Noam party – in the latest development in ongoing efforts to form Israel’s next government.

Maoz is known for his staunch anti-LGBTQ+ positions and has threatened to reverse the previous government’s reforms that benefited the community. He has also said his party would “study the legal possibilities of canceling the Jerusalem Pride Parade,” calling the annual celebration an “offensive provocation.”

Earlier this month, Netanyahu reassured that there would be no harm to the “status quo” of Israel’s LGBTQ+ community. But the inclusion of Maoz in the incoming government and his targeting of the gay community have sparked outrage among the Israeli public, particularly from the LGBTQ+ community.

“The challenge we are facing is what we’re seeing with how the government is handling a character like Maoz,” Hila Peer, chairwoman of The Aguda – the Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel, told i24NEWS.

While Peer urged that there would be no way to cancel gay pride parades, she warned that the “damage is already done” from Maoz’s “cheap propaganda.”

“Just by having LGBTQ-phobic statements coming out of parliament, things are changing on the streets. It’s such a short distance between words and actions, and I’m scared to say that I feel it won’t be long until words translate into physical attacks against the gay community,” she urged.

About 7,000 people march every year during the Jerusalem Pride Parade. The religious extremist group Lehava – allied with Religious Zionism lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, also a part of the incoming government – organizes counter-demonstrations every time.

Two stabbings have already occurred during these protests, both perpetrated by Yishai Shlissel in 2005 and 2015. During one of these attacks, Shira Banki, a 16-year-old girl marching with her family, was killed.

But to Eliana Rohrig-Farajun, a Jerusalem resident and LGBTQ+ advocate, such tensions are exactly why the parade is essential in the religious city.

“Jerusalem is a largely religious city, but there are shades of grey. If anyone thought all religious Jews were homophobic, this parade changes that perspective and leaves you with more questions. Just that makes the parade worth it. It's a celebration with activism," she told i24NEWS.