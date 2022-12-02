Israel: 16-year-old kidnapped, held in Arab town

The incident is criminal in nature and has no nationalistic background

A 16-year-old Israeli was abducted and held in captivity overnight in the Arab Israeli town of Jaljulia before a successful police operation on Thursday saw eight suspects apprehended.

Although the operation was conducted by a counter-terrorism unit, the incident represents an escalation in an ongoing dispute between different criminal groups and has no nationalistic background, police said Friday.

Police received information on Thursday afternoon regarding a kidnapping tied to a criminal dispute and was being held in Jaljulia. The kidnappers demanded a ransom for his release to the tune of several hundred of thousands of shekels, threatening to hurt him if the funds were not transferred.

were notified that a 16-year-old minor involved in a gun fight on Thursday morning in Holon, which did not cause any casualties. Five people were arrested. The kidnappers then demanded a ransom of several hundred thousand shekels to release the teenager.

Police intervened after the teenager's family received a threatening video demanding ransom. After the operation by the security forces, the kidnappers and the victim were taken in for questioning.

The suspects will appear before a judge at a Tel Aviv court on Friday morning.