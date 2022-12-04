Israeli NGO breaks down barriers for people with disabilities

Israeli non-profit Beit Issie Shapiro has spent over 40 years and counting dealing with disabilities

In the Jewish state, non-profit Beit Issie Shapiro serves as the country's leading provider of innovative therapies and services for children and adults with disabilities.

The organization has spent over 40 years and counting dealing with disabilities, trying to break down barriers to inclusion. They work with all sectors in Israel, including kids, the LGBT community and the elderly.

"Disabilities are part of our lives," NGO founder Naomi Stuchiner explained to i24NEWS. "It's not something we can put aside and say ‘it's not part of us.’"

Stuchiner noted that, according to statistics, around 15 percent of the world's population has some sort of disability. In Israel, the percentage is higher, with a disabled population of 20 percent as of 2020.

"You need a lot of humor to manage when you're a person with disabilities. Especially in Israel, because there are so many challenges." Osnat Yehezkeil Lahat, a representative for Beit Issie Shapiro, told i24NEWS. "The State of Israel is not adapted enough for people with disabilities."

But Beit Issie Shapiro is attempting to alleviate some of the difficulties experienced by people with disabilities in the Jewish state. The organization’s special education schools, nurseries, dental clinics and unique therapy centers serve about 125 children across two branches in Israel.

On Saturday, the world observed the International Day of Disabled Persons, an event promoted by the United Nations since 1992.

In honor of the event, Michael Lawrence, the Chief Advancement Officer for Beit Issie Shapiro, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the organization's work.

Watch here: