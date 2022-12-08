Violent ‘road rage’ incidents spike across Israel

Almost 1,400 cases of road violence have been recorded in Israel in 2022

The term “road rage” is an international phenomenon, but in Israel -known for its so-called crazy drivers - the number of violent incidents has seen an alarming increase.

Although it is not news that Israelis can be aggressive on the road, what experts are seeing now is unprecedented. Several stories in the past couple of months caused shockwaves across the country, including the stabbing of Yuri Volkov in November, a 52-year-old father who worked at a hospital.

A motorcyclist had cut off Yuri’s wife on the road in Holon, central Israel. When Yuri came to her defense, the driver pulled out a knife and stabbed him before driving off. The 22-year-old suspect was charged with murder.

Another motorcyclist was caught about a month ago for pummeling another driver with his motorcyclist helmet after an altercation in the middle of rush hour traffic in Tel Aviv. The victim was hospitalized in intensive care with fractures to his skull and intracranial bleeding.

Another case saw two men who got into a fight on the road ending with one pulling out a knife and stabbing the tires of the other’s car. Not to mention tons of cases of drivers - particularly females - saying that men got out of their cars in the middle of the road to threaten them through the car window, sometimes with weapons or just using their brute strength to open car doors.

Police statistics indicate that it’s not just a coincidence. This year, almost 1,400 cases of road violence have been recorded, compared to just over 1,100 in 2020. If we look farther back in history, Israel has seen a 50 percent increase in those incidents from five years ago.

A new survey conducted by Or Yarok, the association for safer driving in Israel, showed that in 2022, nearly 48 percent of respondents have seen a physically violent incident on the road at least once. The report said that 92 percent of Israelis have seen at least one vehicle cutting off another, while 79 percent of the audience said they encountered verbal violence and threatening movements at least once in the past year.

Research by the American Psychological Association conducted in 2014 suggested that young males are the most likely to commit violence on the roads. Among the possible triggers is everything from crowded roads to displaced anger and high-life stress.