Israel: Train cable system sabotaged in south

No arrests were announced

Israel Railway said that train traffic near the southern city of Beersheba northward is likely to be disrupted after some 300 meters of communication cables were cut and stolen from the train tracks.

The act of sabotage that took place in the town of Lehavim “caused heavy damage and disabled the railway signaling and traffic management systems in the southern region,” Israel Railways said in a statement. The statement added that the Beersheba station could be closed on Saturday evening.

It is understood that the vandals dug trenches on either side of the track and removed the moved the trenches, whose value as a source of metal was cited as a possible motive.

Israel Railways technicians and engineers were at the scene to repair the damage to infrastructure.