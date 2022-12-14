Israel launches program to help immigrants with disabilities make Aliyah

Initiative aims to ensure that disabled 'Olim' have their rights even before immigrating to Israel

A new Israeli program aims to assist disabled people in their immigration process to the Jewish state.

The initiative was developed by the Jewish Agency, the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry as well as the organizations Nefesh B'Nefesh and Qualita: Intégration Israël.

It will be set up to help new immigrants to be recognized by the appropriate welfare offices before their Aliyah (Jewish immigration to Israel), which will allow them to benefit from services as soon as they arrive in Israel. The initiative should also enable new immigrants with disabilities to better understand the services and resources that will be available to them upon their arrival and facilitate their integration.

The objective is that they can have their rights even before immigrating to Israel, as well as allowing integration adapted to their individual needs. Until now, new immigrants with disabilities had to first arrive in Israel and only then begin the process of recognizing their disability and receiving the assistance to which they are entitled, which can take a long time. The Aliyah process for families and people with disabilities could thus be delayed or even prevented due to uncertainties regarding the rights to which they are entitled. The fear of not finding adequate solutions upon their arrival in Israel could also deter them from coming.

"This is a major step in the revolution we are leading for the rights of people with disabilities," said Welfare and Social Affairs Minister Meir Cohen.

“The new initiative will greatly facilitate the settlement of Olim (immigrants to Israel) with disabilities in Israel and prevent a situation in which the Aliyah of people with disabilities is delayed and/or prevented due to a difficult process. From now on, any Olim who arrives in Israel and who lives with a disability will be granted full rights upon arrival. I thank the Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Doron Almog, for his commitment to this issue, as well as the Minister of Aliyah and Absorption, Pnina Tamano-Shata, for her cooperation.