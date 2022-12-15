Israel's Yemin Orde Youth Village lifts up thousands of at-risk teens

'You want to create something here which is totally different from the broken world which they come from'

Yemin Orde Youth Village has been sitting atop Mount Carmel in northern Israel since 1953 where it has continued to be a save haven, a school and a home for thousands of disadvantaged and at-risk youth — both Israeli-born and immigrants from almost every part of the world.

"There's a line by a poet that you will get as high as the nest that you flew from. This is a nest and we have a whole methodology which is all about de-institutionalizing the institutions," Dr. Chaim Peri, who served as educator and director of Yemin Orde for 30 years, told i24NEWS.

“You want to create something here which is totally different from the broken world which they come from," Peri continued.

It’s a whole new standard of care inside the village. In 2006, Israel’s Education Ministry urged Yemin Orde to expand its unique circle of care to thousands of at-risk children throughout the country.

Today, around 440 young people participate in the Yemin Orde program.

“I understood that if I wanted a future for myself, I needed to look for another place and that's how I got to Yemen Orde Youth Village," said Mkonet Gadamu, an Ethiopian graduate of Yemin Orde. "I studied here from 9th until 12th grade, years that really stabilized, changed, and influenced me. I don't know exactly where I would be if not here, maybe my present would have looked a bit different.”

Some of the residents at Yemin Orde are refugees from war-torn countries, including Usumain Baraka who fled genocide in the Darfur region of western Sudan.

"After I escaped from genocide, I came to Chad, from Chad to Libya, from Libya to Egypt and from Egypt to Israel," Baraka said. "I can imagine that if I didn't meet Chaim or come to Yemin Orde then I would have found myself in really dangerous places."