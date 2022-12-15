Israeli university program spurring next generation of entrepreneurs

'Entrepreneurship is necessary in today's world. If students and researchers can learn those skills, they will be empowered wherever they are'

Israel's economy is built on its tech sector – 320,000 workers and more than 6,000 startups – the highest per capita rate in the world.

But Israeli universities were not preparing students for Israel's nontraditional economy.

“People arrive without really understanding the ecosystem of startups,” said angel investor Ido Gur. “They come to me and say 'I have a great idea, give me $100,000 because I have a great idea' – obviously this is not sufficient,” he told i24NEWS.

And that's not the only challenge for the startup nation. The success of Israel’s economy has attracted international tech giants that threaten to poach all the talent.

“The big companies are opening R&D centers here and getting all the top talent – this is the threat,” Gur continued. “To get good talent, you have to compete with big companies like Google or Intel, and it's not that easy with the salaries and employee conditions they offer. And sometimes I think it's reduced the number of startups in Israel.”

But Israel's premier tech school Ben Gurion University, located in the heart of the southern Negev desert, is changing the rules with a new program that combines academic courses with a series of fast-paced business and startup workshops. The goal? To develop the next generation of entrepreneurs.

And to do that, the university established the Leaders Program through its Yazamut360 innovation center.

“Entrepreneurship is now an integral part of what the university offers to students, we believe it is essential in today's world,” Dana Gavishby, general manager and founder of Yazamut360, told i24NEWS. “We mean that in today's world, a student must be equipped with skills – that's what we teach here at the entrepreneurship center”

“Entrepreneurship is necessary in today's world, it's something we all use in everyday life,” she continued. “We all work in teams, solve problems, use different ideas and ideation processes – that's what we teach here. If students and researchers can learn those skills, they will be empowered wherever they are.”

While the program might come out of a university, it's not just academic. It's hands-on, and students are expected to make their own viable companies and pitch them to investors.

“$400 billion are going to waste every single year. I have the team, I have the product, I have the solution – let's talk,” said Baduk, a student of the Leaders Program.

The sort of sales pitch that only Israeli chutzpah can come up with – his team made an artificial intelligence that can scan for context in corporate communications. But the skills learned while doing that go far beyond.

“I feel like the way I move during the day is changed. Everything I do, every action I take, I am always thinking, 'Is this the most efficient way? Is there a better way? Can I find a solution to it? Is there a market for it? Is there a product yet?’” Baduk told i24NEWS.

The idea is that once the business skills are learned, those who finish the program can apply them to anything.

“We match them into groups and each group is getting its own venture. They learn to operate as groups, how to work under pressure and how to work as startups,” explained Gadi Bahat, executive director of the Leaders Program. “We empower them to increase their personal and interpersonal skills.”

And team-building is the make-or-break part of the startup, and sometimes needs the most unconventional training.

“How to stand on a stage, how to move people with emotions, how to be their own visionaries – all of these they are doing during the year, and by the end of it, everything they learn in both their academic courses and workshops they implement into their ventures,” said Bahat.

The end result? Hungry young entrepreneurs, ready to handle whatever the future of Israel's economy might bring.