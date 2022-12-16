Woman seriously wounded as ultra-Orthodox extremists riot in Jerusalem

Woman, 40, hurt by a trash bin propelled by rioters

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox extremists rioted in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem overnight Friday, resulting in a serious wounds to a passerby.

It is understood that the protest in the Mea Shearim neighborhood was triggered by the arrest of a man who set fire to a cellphone store, a frequent target of vandalism in the ultra-Orthodox community, where they are often identified with secular lifestyle.

A 40-year-old woman passing by the riot was hit by a rolling trash bin propelled forth by the protesters. Police launched a probe into the incident.

More to follow