Israel: Women's center promotes equality in Christian Arab village

'Equality and good intentions can move mountains'

Fassuta is one of only two Christian Arab villages in Israel. These days the village is decorated and prepared for Christmas.

In the middle of the village stands an impressive house. This was once the home of the Mukhtar, the head of the community here. His granddaughter Rima Khori told i24NEWS more about the history of the house.

"It was the center of events in the village. Anybody who was passing through Fassuta came here, met the Mukhtar and sometimes even stayed overnight. It was the thriving heart of the village for many years. And in 1983 the place was shut down due to the fact that my grandfather passed away."

Eight years ago Rima, a teacher and a fashion designer, decided to take this historic house and make history of her own: She turned it into a center dedicated to the women of the village and to female empowerment.

"Eight years ago I had this vision of a place that I'll call Beith Rima, named after me," she told i24NEWS.

The beginning was not easy. Some of the residents of Fassuta felt awkward with the new initiative.

"Many time when I turn to people they looked at me in a strange way and said "you still moving forwards with this wild idea of yours."

Despite the reactions Rima decided to open this center which is now a vivid place for women who are looking for special workshops, lectures, and activities where they can feel safe and secured. Among the activities in the center Rima also mentioned a special embroidery workshop dedicated to peace and co-existence.

Centers like this are relatively rare within Arab society, but Rima believes she can open the door and inspire women in her community and beyond it. Her vision is to see this place as a place for everyone: "Equality is not just a word, it’s an action. Equality and good intentions can move mountains. Together we can make a change."