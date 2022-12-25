Israel: Spiritual leader Rabbi Haim Druckman dies at 90

'Rabbi Druckman's legacy will continue to illuminate our paths'

The spiritual leader of Israel's religious Zionist sector and former lawmaker Rabbi Haim Druckman died on Sunday at the age of 90.

Druckman is remembered by his wife of 65 years and their nine children. He had been battling Covid for several weeks leading up to his death, his second time being infected with the virus, and was recently transferred to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem after his condition deteriorated. The hospital said in a statement on Sunday that Druckman was "treated diligently by the staff of the intensive care ward for the past 10 days" but "they were ultimately forced to pronounce him dead this evening."

Or Etzion Yeshiva, the religious school in the country's south which Druckman controlled for some 50 years, also confirmed his death, saying it "bitterly mourns the great loss." The late rabbi also served as the leader of all seminaries affiliated with the Bnei Akiva movement - the largest religious Zionist youth movement in the world.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog tweeted following the announcement: "I mourn the passing of Rabbi Haim Druckman zt'l," the abbreviation being a translation of the Hebrew "in blessed memory," frequently used by Jewish people to honor a dead holy person. "Rabbi Druckman was a public emissary and spiritual leader who led in vision and action some of the most important Torah, Zionism and revival enterprises of our generation."

Shlomo Ne'eman, Gush Etzion Council leader, also mourned the loss in a statement: "A great grief has fallen upon us and the entire nation. The Yesha Council mourns the passing of our beloved teacher, Rabbi Haim Druckman zt'l. The pillar in the building of the people, the Torah, and the land in the State of Israel."

"On behalf of the residents of Judea and Samaria, we send our condolences to his family and to the many students he loved so much," the statement continued, using the biblical name for the West Bank. "Rabbi Druckman's legacy will continue to illuminate our paths."

Religious Zionism lawmaker Orit Strock tweeted, along with a picture of the late rabbi, "At the height of the Hanukkah holiday, we say goodbye to the rabbi who illuminated the life of an entire generation with the light of love for the Torah, the people and the land. His special light will shine on us from now on."