Israeli leaders mourn Religious Zionist Rabbi Chaim Druckman

'All of us were your sons, all of us were your students'

Thousands of people on Monday attended the funeral of the late spiritual leader of the Religious Zionist movement Rabbi Chaim Druckman with Israel’s top politicians mourning his death.

Druckman passed away on Sunday aged 90. Before the funeral outside Ashkelon his body was laid in state in his hometown of Merkas Shapira.

Incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that Druckman believed in national unity being the country’s “strongest secret weapon” and was willing “to go out and fight for issues at the heart of the nation.”

“Of course we can’t agree on everything in Israel, but like him I believe that we can reach agreement on many things that are fundamental to our existence,” Netanyahu said.

His ally and leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich said that Druckman was a “unifying force” in Israel’s religious community.

“What will we do without your dedication, without your responsibility, without you to bear the burden?” he wondered.

“Pray for us, Rabbi. Pray for the people of Israel, for the land of Israel, for the State of Israel, for the government of Israel, for our dear community, which you knew how to unify,” Smotrich said.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog called Druckman "one of the great rabbis of Israel."

"I mourn the passing of Rabbi Chaim Druckman. He was a public emissary and spiritual leader who led with vision and action some of the most important undertakings of Torah, Zionism and revivalism of our generation," the president tweeted.

“All of us were your sons, all of us were your students,” he added.