Backlash in Israel business community over lawmaker’s discrimination remarks

An outcry in Israel – and a backlash - over calls to revise the country’s anti-discrimination law. Political figures were quick to have their say, and now banks, businesses, and multinational corporations are also speaking out.

The statements from the Israeli business community came after Orit Strock, a legislator from the Religious Zionism Party, said doctors should be allowed to refuse treatment that goes against their religious beliefs, as long as another doctor is willing to provide the same treatment. Her remarks were immediately seen as being directed against the LGBTQ+ community.

Parliament member Simcha Rothman echoed her sentiment saying hotels should be entitled to refuse service to LGBTQ+ members on religious grounds.

As it stands now, Israeli law forbids discrimination by those providing public services or products on the basis of race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. But reportedly, a clause in the coalition agreements that incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed states that this law will be overturned.

Reacting to the reports, Israel Discount Bank updated its policy.

“We found it appropriate to amend the bank’s credit policy so that what is already obvious will now become official,” Israel Discount Bank's Chairman Shaul Kobrinsky said. “According to the policy, Discount Bank will not grant credit to businesses or entities that discriminate against customers in the State of Israel.”

Cyber security firm Wiz also said it would work only with companies committed to preventing this very type of discrimination and that it would even terminate its business relationships if this was violated.

"Recent calls for revoking basic rights heard in the political arena in Israel are of grave concern to our society,” the company said.

And tech giant Microsoft warned that discourse that encourages racism and discrimination of any kind has no place in a civilized society.

“Microsoft is a diverse home where racism does not enter,” said Microsoft Corp's Corporate Vice President, Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk.

“The reason for the company’s success is diversity: I walk around the corridors of Microsoft every day and see wonderful employees – Jews, Arabs, ultra-Orthodox, secular, LGBT, women, and men – working side by side in brotherhood, professionalism, against the background of the basic understanding that everyone is equal.”

Netanyahu has said he completely “completely rejects” the lawmakers’ remarks and that under his government, no person, whether they are LGBTQ+, Arab, or an ultra-Orthodox Jew, will be denied service or medical treatment. But whether the law will be changed or not, the damage to his government's image has already been done.