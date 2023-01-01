'Pope Benedict was a great pope... also, a great companion of Pope Francis'

Church bells tolled for the death of ex-Pope Benedict XVI in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, where Catholics revered their "great" former pontiff.

Standing before the ancient stones of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was buried, seminarian Matteo Sassano said he had been praying for the retired pope, who died on Saturday.

"Pope Benedict was a great pope... also, a great companion of Pope Francis," said Sassano, 33, from Italy.

The death of Benedict, nearly a decade after his shock resignation, ends a remarkable era in which he and his successor lived alongside one another within the Vatican walls.

The Holy See's top representative in Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, called for all priests to celebrate a mass for Benedict.

"(We) ask all Churches and monasteries to ring the bells as is our tradition... May the Lord grant him eternal rest!" Pizzaballa wrote.

Jerusalem and the wider Holy Land draw large numbers of pilgrims from among the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.

New Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined world leaders in mourning the death of the 95-year-old Benedict XVI, which was announced on Saturday by the Vatican.

"On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my deep condolences to the Christian world on the passing of Pope Benedict XVI," Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday evening.

"He was a great spiritual leader who was fully committed to the historic reconciliation between the Catholic Church and the Jewish people, which he movingly expressed during his historic visit to Israel in 2009," the Israeli leader continued. "In my meeting with him, he spoke warmly about the common heritage of Christianity and Judaism and the values ​​that this heritage gave to all of humanity. We will remember him as a true friend of the State of Israel and the Jewish people."