Israeli bank suspends employee who praised Hitler on Twitter

Woman praised Hitler for stopping 6 million 'leftists' from arriving, called ex prime minister Bennett a 'terrorist' and wished his family dead

Israeli Bank Hapoalim suspended an employee after a TV report revealed that she used multiple Twitter accounts to post thousands of hateful tweets against left-wing Israelis and the previous government.

According to Channel 12, the employee notably accused leftists on several occasions of being "traitors", "Nazis", "enemies" and "creatures of the devil".

In numerous posts, she praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, who “was right”, “was the first to identify this garbage” and called him a “king” for preventing the arrival of “six million more" of those she considers her opponents, linking left-wing positions to Jews of Ashkenazi descent.

The woman also called Israel's former prime minister Naftali Bennett a "terrorist", "murderer" and "Catholic crook." In one of her tweets, she wished that the ex prime minister would be hit by a missile. In other posts, the woman said she hoped his son would be "murdered in the street" or that "God would burn his children."

The channel sent a team with a hidden camera to a Bank Hapoalim branch, where the woman works and confronted her about the posts. After initially denying writing them and claiming that she may have been hacked, the employee eventually confessed to being the source of these messages.

Bank Hapoalim said on Sunday that the employee had been suspended while her case was reviewed. “The bank views the facts presented in the report with severity,” an official statement said.