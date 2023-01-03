Over 30 graves vandalized in Jerusalem Protestant cemetery

Among the desecrated graves were three commonwealth graves of Palestinian police officers

A Protestant cemetery was vandalized in Jerusalem, according to a statement released on Tuesday, with graves ruined in the process.

Two days earlier, at roughly 3:20 p.m., two men broke into the Jerusalem Protestant Cemetery on Mount Zion and desecrated over 30 graves. Their vandalism involved breaking crosses, pushing over headstones, smashing iconography, and throwing debris over the edge of the cemetery wall.

Oliver Hersey One of the vandalized graves in the Jerusalem Protestant cemetery.

Among the desecrated graves were three commonwealth graves of Palestinian police officers and members of various Protestant communities, including Bishop Samuel Gobat, the second Protestant Bishop of Jerusalem, and the purchaser of the property on which the graveyard stands. The two men were caught on security cameras throwing large pieces of marble crosses at headstones in an effort to restore peace and safety to those residing in the Mount Zion community.

The Jerusalem Protestant Cemetery was founded in 1848 and is maintained by the local Lutheran and Anglican communities. Unfortunately, this is not the first time the cemetery has been vandalized in this sort of manner, with a similar attack occurring in 2013.

In May of last year, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers warned U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken of rising attacks on the Christian community in Jerusalem, urging him to work with Israel to uphold its freedom of religion.

Three incidents against clergy and church properties were referenced, including an Israeli man attempting to set fire to the Church of All Nations on the Mount of Olives in December 2020.

Additionally, in 2021, four acts of vandalism targeted the Monastery of the Romanian Church in the span of one month. The vandals reportedly destroyed a statue of the Virgin Mary, smashed stained-glass windows and damaged furniture in the Catholic monastery, which is believed to be the burial site of St. Stephen, the first martyr.