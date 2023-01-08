Arab mental health institution Massaha helps those struggling

'There is this positive energy. It’s a house that has all the compassion and love, but you also have space here'

The word "space" in Arabic is "Massaha." And it is also the name of a particular mental health institution in the north of Israel.

Founded by Amin Sawaid three years ago, Massaha follows an anthroposophical approach to therapy. In the clinic, a team of six professionals cares for ten patients who live at Massaha for about one and a half months.

Suheir Daksa is Massaha's manager and works as a clinical social worker. She explains the concept, standing in a living room filled with colorful couches and paintings made by former patients: “The goal of Massaha is that we look similar to places outside: there are mixed spaces, there is room to sit together, women and men, and it’s a safe place for the group.”

Another pillar of Massaha is the language: “Someone who has pain in his body, tooth pain or headache, and goes to the doctor, it is very important that one can express himself in his mother tongue. So for any kind of pain, either physical or mental, the mother tongue is very important,” explains Sawaid.

People from the age of 18 can come to Massaha, and their stay is financed by health insurance. Their conditions vary: schizophrenia, manic-depression or trauma are some of them.

Sawaid came up with the idea when he discovered that mental health issues are often overlooked in this society: "We are talking about our society, the Arab society, which is conservative.”

“One has physical problems, he goes to the doctor or a hospital, and everyone comes and visits, tries to support (them). When it comes to mental conditions, in our Arab society, maybe because of shame, we try to contain them at home so that no one finds out about them."

Sawaid is a follower of anthroposophy, a spiritualist movement founded in the early 20th century by the German Rudolf Steiner. He grew up in the village of Suweid Hamira - which was only legally recognized by Israel about 25 years ago - with no stable electricity, as his house was considered illegal. He became a schoolteacher in the nearby anthroposophical kibbutz Harduf and later founded his own school in Shfar'am.

He took an active part in the campaign to legalize the village in the 1990s, saying that this experience motivated him to continue activism and give back to the community. When he founded Massaha, his family even gave up a part of their house to create the space.

From the balcony of the building, one can see until the coast of Haifa. Here, patients sit and do crafts like basket weaving, pottery or painting. It helps them calm down and focus on acquiring a new skill.

One patient has only been at Massaha for a week but already feels the positive change, “I like to make cakes. But at home, two years passed, and I did not bake anything. But here, in that short time, I already made three. So, there is this positive energy. It’s a house that has all the compassion and love, but you also have space here. I am happy that I have my space when I am tired. Twenty-four hours there is someone who will listen to you, someone to talk to. The hour or the topic don’t matter.”

In its three years of existence, around 200 people have stayed at Massaha. The goal is to encourage them to continue their treatment after, says Daksa: "We create a treatment plan with them, treatment targets, short term and long term. We connect them with therapists from outside for when they finish the treatment period here. They like to keep in contact, to know how we’re doing. Sometimes they visit us."

Her and Sawaid's plan is to make the concept of Massaha known and, in general, raise awareness for mental illness, especially within Arab society.